Minnesota takes on New Orleans, aims to stop 4-game slide

New Orleans Pelicans (5-9, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-11, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Pelicans -8; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota comes into the matchup with New Orleans after losing four in a row.

The Timberwolves are 2-7 in Western Conference games. Minnesota has a 1-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pelicans are 3-6 in Western Conference play. New Orleans ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 12.2 fast break points per game led by Lonzo Ball averaging 2.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: D'Angelo Russell is averaging 20.5 points and 5.5 assists for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 4.6 rebounds and 19.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 22.9 points per game and shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. JJ Redick is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 8.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 106.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 47.1% shooting.

Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 111.8 points, 47.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health and safety protocols), Juancho Hernangomez: out (health and safety protocols).

Pelicans: None listed.