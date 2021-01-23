Indiana hosts Toronto after overtime win against Orlando

Toronto Raptors (6-9, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (9-6, second in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts the Toronto Raptors following the Pacers' 120-118 overtime win against the Magic.

The Pacers are 5-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana averages 42.1 rebounds per game and is 4-1 when outrebounding opponents.

The Raptors are 4-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference with 16.5 fast break points per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 4.8.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers with 7.2 assists and scores 22.5 points per game. Doug McDermott is shooting 58.1% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 18.9 points and 6.5 assists for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 8.3 rebounds and 19.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, nine steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 47.6% shooting.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 113.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot).

Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (foot).