Curry leads Golden State into matchup against San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (8-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against San Antonio. He currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 28.2 points per game.

The Warriors are 4-3 in Western Conference games. Golden State is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spurs are 7-6 in Western Conference play. San Antonio has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Warriors and Spurs match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 28.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 5.8 rebounds and 29.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Golden State.

DeMar DeRozan has shot 47% and is averaging 20.7 points for the Spurs. Patty Mills is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 15 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 112.4 points, 43 rebounds, 26.9 assists, seven steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 43.2% shooting.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 110.4 points, 46 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop: out (upper respiratory infection), Drew Eubanks: out (health and safety protocols), Luka Samanic: out (illness), Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), Derrick White: out (toe).