Heat play like imperfect strangers, fall 120-100 to Pistons

They played without nametags, which might have been a mistake, considering they looked like imperfect strangers.

For the Miami Heat, order has yet to be established this season, including Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena, where they fell, 120-100, to the Detroit Pistons, an opponent that entered 2-9.

While six players were back after nearly a week away due to pandemic protocols, three key components were out. Amid yet another reshuffle, the Heat loaded up on turnovers and lost their way on defense in the first of consecutive home games against the Pistons.

Back for the Heat were Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic, Moe Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Kendrick Nunn and KZ Okpala, after apparent contact tracing kept them away.

Still out due to pandemic protocols for the Heat were Avery Bradley and Jimmy Butler, who also left the team Monday. In addition the Heat also were without guard Tyler Herro, due to neck spasms.

Against that backdrop, and with reserve center Meyers Leonard missing a third consecutive game due to a shoulder strain, the Heat crumbled in a 38-19 third quarter on the way to dropping to 4-7.

After consecutive road losses to the Philadelphia 76ers with the NBA minimum of eight players available, the Heat this time seemingly had the luxury of 13.

No matter, with cohesion and continuity lacking.

Adebayo closed with a season-high 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Heat, who also will host the Pistons at 1 p.m. Monday in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee. The Heat also got 22 points from Duncan Robinson, 16 from KZ Okpala and 12 points and nine assists from Goran Dragic.

The Pistons got 24 points from Jerami Grant, 23 from Derrick Rose and 15 from Blake Griffin.

Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s game:

— 1. The turnovers: They have been a bane of the Heat this season and they were back big time Saturday night, with 13 in the first half and 23 overall.

Four Heat players had at least three by the start of the final period, when the deficit was 90-75.

Detroit scored 27 points off the Heat miscues.

It was the fifth time in 11 games the Heat have had at least 20.

— 2. No rust: Adebayo looked very much like himself, even after five days away from the team due to those pandemic protocols.

He made his first five shots from the field, including his first four jumpers, and closed 12 of 12 from the foul line.

— 3. Surprise start: With Herro out, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra tossed a curve into his rotation by starting Okpala, the first NBA start for the 2019 second-round pick out of Stanford.

Also, Gabe Vincent remained in the starting lineup, another example of Spoelstra’s commitment to play Dragic as a reserve.

Joining Okpala and Vincent in the first five were Adebayo, Robinson and Kelly Olynyk. That five had never played together as a unit prior to Saturday’s opening tip.

As for Herro, it looks like a Monday return is likely.

“It just didn’t loosen up [Friday],” Spoelstra said. “That was kind of to be expected. He’s been dealing with it for about a week. I think another day will be good for him.”

— 4. Going great distances: Spoelstra has stressed to Robinson to pull the trigger on his 3-pointers whenever and wherever possible.

That had two of Robinson’s first-half 3-pointers coming from deep in the first half on the fast break. Both were listed at 26 feet, but appeared closer to the 30-foot range. After Robinson ran free for the first, Pistons coach Dwane Casey immediately called timeout.

Robinson closed 5 of 8 from beyond the arc.

— 5. Late notice: Because of the Heat protocol situation, the Pistons did not fly until Friday evening.

“We really didn’t know whether we were going to go on the plane to come down here yesterday,” Casey said. “And Troy [Weaver, the Pistons’ general manager] was in touch with Miami and they weren’t sure about their protocol situation. So, uncertainty is part of the daily life.”