Gilgeous-Alexander’s 33 lead Thunder past Bulls in OT

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots between Chicago Bulls guard Garrett Temple (17) and forward Lauri Markkanen during overtime of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 33 points to help Oklahoma City beat the Chicago Bulls and former Thunder coach Billy Donovan 127-125 in overtime Friday night.

Oklahoma City rallied from 22 points down in the second half. Zach LaVine, who led the Bulls with 35 points, could have won it in overtime but he missed a deep, off-balance 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Lu Dort scored 21 for the Thunder, who claimed their first home win in six tries this season.

Coby White had 22 points for the Bulls, who lost their fourth straight.

The Bulls led 78-56 early in the second half, but the Thunder responded with a 13-0 run to get back into the game. Dort scored 13 points in a span of 2:33 to help trim the deficit, and Oklahoma City got as close as two points in the period. Chicago took a 95-87 lead into the fourth quarter.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points in the fourth to help force overtime. LaVine missed a contested 3 in the closing seconds that could have won it for Chicago.

Lavine's 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds to play in overtime cut the Thunder lead to 126-125. Oklahoma City's George Hill was fouled with 5.2 seconds left. He missed the first free throw and made the second to set up LaVine's final attempt.

TIP-INS

Bulls: F Lauri Markkanen hadn't played since Dec. 29 because of COVID-19 protocols. He scored 16 points but shot just 5 of 14. ... Oklahoma City scored 19 points off Chicago's nine turnovers in the third quarter.

Thunder: C Al Horford sat out for personal reasons. He missed Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers to rest in the second game of a back-to-back. ... Oklahoma City shot 56% in the third quarter and outscored the Bulls 37-27. ... Second-year C Isaiah Roby fouled out with 14 points. ... Reserve G/F Kenrich Williams scored 14 points.

UP NEXT

The Bulls visit the Mavericks on Sunday.

The Thunder host the 76ers on Sunday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.