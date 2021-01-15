NBA & Atlanta Hawks

Portland’s Nurkic fractures right wrist against Indiana

By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, right, passes the ball away from Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
PORTLAND, Ore.

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic fractured his right wrist Thursday night during a game against the Indiana Pacers.

Nurkic could be seen holding the wrist after swiping at the ball in the third quarter, and he fell to the floor after contact under Indiana's basket. At a timeout he went to to the locker room and did not return.

The 7-foot-0 Bosnian was averaging 10.3 points and 7.6 rebounds heading into the game against the Pacers.

