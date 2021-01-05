Brogdon hits OT winner as Pacers top Pelicans 118-116

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) shoots between New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes and guard Josh Hart (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

Malcolm Brogdon capped a 21-point, 11-assist performance by bouncing in a driving, one-handed floater with 1.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-116 on Monday night.

“It was pretty simple,” Brogdon said of the winning basket. “Coach (Nate Bjorkgren) trusts me with the ball. He wanted me to get it, get to my spot and make the last shot. I got to my spot and it dropped."

Victor Oladipo scored 25 points for Indiana, hitting a 29-foot 3-pointer and following that up with a steal from Lonzo Ball to spark a six-point comeback in the final 20 seconds of regulation.

“We have a lot of guys who can step up and hit big shots and it’s huge for this team," Oladipo said. "Our team did a good job of weathering the storms tonight.”

After Oladipo's steal, Brogdon got the ball to Myles Turner, who made an open, game-tying 3 from straight away with 8.2 seconds left in regulation.

“I’m very confident in everything I do. Obviously it was a big shot," Turner said. "I’m always ready for moments like that and I let the game come to me. I say it all the time: ‘I work too hard on my shot not to trust it.’”

Turner had 17 points and three blocks before he fouled out with a minute left in overtime. Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with about four minutes left in regulation.

“This team doesn’t quit,” Turner said. “It’s just a winner’s mentality, and that’ll carry you a long way.”

Brandon Ingram scored 31 points and Zion Williamson added 24 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans, which led 104-94 with 3:46 left in regulation after Ingram's three-point play on a short pull-up as he was fouled by Sabonis.

Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double in as many games.

“I'm not discouraged,” Ingram said. “Anybody can win or lose on any given night. So, we believe in our guys. We're not discouraged. We're ready for the next test.”

The Pelicans were still up by six with less than a half-minute to go when JJ Redick missed a 3-point attempt from the near the right sideline, setting up the dramatic sequence in which the Pacers tied it.

“I screwed that up,” Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said. “All we had to do was get a timeout when we were struggling with the press and advance the ball up the floor and we probably end up winning the game. So that one's on me.”

Ingram pulled up from 20 feet at the end of regulation, but was unable to connect, forcing overtime.

Turner and Oladipo each scored five points in overtime before Brogdon's winner.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Made 19 3s on 45 attempts (42.2%). ... Doug McDermott scored 11 points. ... Oladipo had his fourth 20-point outing in six games. ... Turner committed his fifth foul with 8:36 left in the third quarter. ... Brogdon and T.J. McConnell each had three steals.

Pelicans: Ball finished with 18 points and Steven Adams had 10 points. ... New Orleans lost for the first time in three home games. ... Williamson now has four double-doubles in seven games this season after registering two in 24 games as a rookie. ... The Pelicans went 9 of 27 from 3-point range.

TURNOVER TROUBLE

The Pelicans committed 18 turnovers, leading to 22 Pacers points.

“We just got to get better with the ball. It's been a major problem,” said Van Gundy, who is in his first season as Pelicans coach but was also alluding to how the team played before he arrived. “We have some games where we take care of the ball and when we do we play well and we win and when we don't, we struggle. But a lot of that is just individual guys making better plays and being more solid with the ball. They were very physical tonight — a lot of grabbing and holding — an we've got to play a lot stronger.”

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Houston on Wednesday night in the first of two straight home games.

Pelicans: Host Oklahoma City on Wednesday night in the third of a four-game homestand.