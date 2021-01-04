Minnesota takes on Denver, looks to stop 4-game skid

Minnesota Timberwolves (2-4, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (2-4, 11th in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota heads into the matchup against Denver as losers of four straight games.

Denver finished 12-2 in Northwest Division games and 26-11 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Nuggets shot 47.3% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

Minnesota went 19-45 overall and 2-10 in Northwest Division action in the 2019-20 season. The Timberwolves averaged 113.3 points per game last season, 49.2 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 11 on fast breaks.

Denver and Minnesota square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 124-109 on Jan. 3. Jamal Murray led Denver to the win with 36 points and four assists.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (left knee), Michael Porter Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (left wrist), Josh Okogie: out (hamstring), Jaylen Nowell: out (left calf).