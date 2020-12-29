Pistons face the Warriors on 3-game losing streak

Golden State Warriors (1-2, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (0-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Warriors -3.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit comes into the matchup against Golden State after losing three straight games.

Detroit finished 20-46 overall with a 11-22 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Pistons averaged 107.2 points per game last season, 48.2 in the paint, 15.9 off of turnovers and 11 on fast breaks.

Golden State finished 15-50 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 7-24 on the road. The Warriors averaged 106.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.0 last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jahlil Okafor: out (right ankle), Derrick Rose: out (rest), Blake Griffin: out (injury management).

Warriors: Draymond Green: out (right foot), Marquese Chriss: out (leg), Alen Smailagic: day to day (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).