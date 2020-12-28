Chicago takes on Washington, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Chicago Bulls (0-3, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (0-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago is looking to break its three-game skid with a win over Washington.

Washington finished 25-47 overall and went 16-20 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Wizards allowed opponents to score 119.1 points per game and shoot 48.8% from the field last season.

Chicago finished 22-43 overall and 15-28 in Eastern Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Bulls shot 44.7% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Wizards: Russell Westbrook: out (rest), Rui Hachimura: out (illness).

Bulls: Thaddeus Young: out (leg).