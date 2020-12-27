Paul Sullivan: Hey NBA — why play games in empty, cavernous arenas this season? Try high school gyms instead.

CHICAGO — Wandering aimlessly around the United Center late Wednesday while searching for an exit near the end of the Chicago Bulls season-opening loss to the Atlanta Hawks, I experienced one of those “Home Alone” moments.

With the gates locked and no one around, I pictured myself locked inside the cavernous stadium for Christmas, waiting on Billy Donovan to arrive Saturday morning to let me out before their next game against the Indiana Pacers.

Instead of matching wits with Joe Pesci, it would be just me and a bronze version of Michael Jordan dunking.

Forgive me for getting lost on the West Side.

It had been 25 years to the day — Dec. 23, 1995 — since I’d last covered a Bulls game at the UC, and like Tony La Russa, I’m very old.

While trying to find a way out, I found myself inside the atrium that housed the Jordan statue and momentarily flashed back to that memorable night — a 100-86 victory over Karl Malone and the Utah Jazz.

Jordan scored 30 points and Scottie Pippen added 28, leading the Bulls to their 13th straight win in a record-setting 72-10 season. The highlight of the game was Jordan’s no-look, behind-the-back pass to Pippen near the end of the first half that resulted in a thunderous tomahawk jam.

Afterward, Jordan told us he and Pippen had a sort of psychic connection, so he instinctively knew where Pippen would be without having to look. Just like your mom, MJ had eyes in the back of his head.

“I knew exactly where he was,” he said. “I mean, you have two threats — one with the ball, one without the ball. You have to make a choice. Most of the times they’re going to take the threat with the ball.

“We’ve been there many times before. It’s good that we still have that connection.”

The packed house at the United Center went crazy, of course, in stark contrast to the surreal atmosphere surrounding Wednesday’s opener, the first regular-season Bulls game without fans allowed inside.

The Hawks scored 83 points in the first half to quickly put the game out of reach, and star guard Trae Young toyed with Bulls’ defenders on his way to a 37-point night.

Despite the fact the Hawks operated like they had an E-ZPass to the hoop, the United Center’s sound effects employee continued to play an annoying sound bite of Bulls fans chanting “Deee-fense, deee-fense” in the second half. Meanwhile, the digital advertising boards around the facades of the second and third levels flashed the message “Bring the Energy” to no one in particular in an energy-free building.

It was as bad a loss as one could imagine, especially because it was the opener and fans watching on TV were legitimately excited to see how the Bulls would fare in the Donovan era. Fortunately for the players, no one was there to boo them off the court after the first half, and the only ones fleeing for the exits early were media members who had seen enough.

“If you lose by 100 points or one point, it’s one loss,” Bulls guard Zach LaVine said matter-of-factly.

True, but hopefully the Bulls don’t have to find out the hard way what it’s like to lose by 100 points.

It’s way too early to make any assumptions about their chances of being competitive in 2020-21, and LaVine was correct in that it was only one loss, no matter the ugliness.

The biggest takeaway from the first game of the new season was the ridiculousness of playing games inside a giant arena like the United Center without fans.

Obviously you can’t replicate the Orlando bubble for an entire NBA season, but you can try to create the illusion of intimacy. One of the things that made games at the Disney World Sports Complex so watchable was it seemed like they were playing in an old-school gym.

The NBA teamed up with Microsoft to surround the court with 10 sections of virtual “seating” as a backdrop to the action. The 17-foot videoboards behind the teams’ benches showed real fans cheering on the teams in “virtual seats,” including celebrities like former President Barack Obama at the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

It took some getting used to, but it was much better than seeing big, black tarps with advertising covering up the empty seats, as is the case at the United Center.

Upon first glance last summer, I thought it might become a distraction for the players. But Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac said: “You don’t really notice the fans around you on the screens. It’s much more quiet.”

Perhaps the logistics of creating virtual seating areas at the United Center and other large NBA arenas isn’t worth the time or money for owners anxious to get a limited number of fans back into games this season.

In that case, why not just temporarily move the games to a high school venue and return the sport to its roots?

I’d love to watch LaVine and Steph Curry go head-to-head at Evanston High School’s Beardsley Gym or at Leo High School’s tiny, 91-year-old gym on the South Side. Hearing sneakers squeaking and rims clanging in a tiny high school gym is much preferable to the alternative — cheesy sound effects and fake crowd noise in an empty, 20,000 seat arena. I’m guessing LaVine and Curry wouldn’t mind the change of scenery either.

Like it or not, the NBA is just a TV show for the time being, and viewers are only one click away from checking out what’s on Netflix. If the league wants to retain the attention span of fans in a 72-game season during a pandemic, becoming more innovative seems like a no brainer.

Meanwhile, I suggest the Bulls put a sign on Jordan’s statue to help directionally-challenged media members find their way to the parking lot.

And play a little defense, if you don’t mind.