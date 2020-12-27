Bulls host the Warriors in cross-conference game

Golden State Warriors (0-2, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (0-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Warriors -3; over/under is 228

BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Chicago Bulls host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in non-conference action.

Chicago finished 22-43 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 14-20 at home. The Bulls averaged 10.0 steals, 4.1 blocks and 15.5 turnovers per game last season.

Golden State went 15-50 overall with a 7-24 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Warriors averaged 106.3 points per game last season, 43.8 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 13.8 on fast breaks.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Bulls: Thaddeus Young: out (leg).

Warriors: Draymond Green: day to day (right foot), Marquese Chriss: out (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).