Miami hosts New Orleans on Christmas Day

New Orleans Pelicans (1-0, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (0-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

LINE: Heat -5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat meet the New Orleans Pelicans on Christmas Day.

Miami finished 44-29 overall a season ago while going 29-7 at home. The Heat averaged 112 points per game last season, 43.9 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.3 on fast breaks.

New Orleans finished 30-42 overall with a 15-21 record on the road a season ago. The Pelicans averaged 26.8 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Heat: Gabe Vincent: out (right knee).

Pelicans: Wenyen Gabriel: out (right knee), Will Magnay: out (not with team).