Brooklyn Nets roster loaded with players who could start around NBA

Nets head coach Steve Nash’s biggest challenge entering this season will be managing a loaded roster of more-than-capable players. The 15-man roster is full of players who could command legitimate playing time on any other team.

The Nets, however, don’t want to be just another team. They want to compete for a championship.

“I’d hope we can go 10 deep. I’d imagine we will, but you never know,” Nash said of his rotation ahead of the season-opener against the Warriors on Tuesday. “As a rookie coach, I don’t want to put myself on the ledge, on the hook yet, but it would be nice to play 10.”

Here’s where every player on the Nets’ roster stands on opening night.

------

THE STARTERS

KEVIN DURANT: Durant finally makes his Brooklyn debut after 18 months away from basketball rehabbing a ruptured Achilles tendon. He is a one-time league Most Valuable Player, two-time NBA Finals MVP, four-time NBA scoring champion and the head of the snake for a deadly Nets offensive attack.

KYRIE IRVING: Irving appeared in 20 games last season before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. He is widely considered among the league’s top five point guards, having dueled the likes of Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook and pre-injury John Wall.

SPENCER DINWIDDIE: Dinwiddie has been named a starter in Brooklyn. He said he views himself as the Draymond Green of this Nets team.

“If we’re going to liken ourselves to Golden State and the special things they were able to do, just kind of that glue, that multi-purpose guy,” Dinwiddie told reporters. “I’ve worn a lot of different roles for this team: off the bench, starting, closer, point, off the ball, whatever it may be. So, that’s kind of how I view myself – the multi-purpose utility guy who helps keep the guys together, trying to make the sacrifice plays to help the team win.”

JOE HARRIS: Harris won the NBA’s 2019 Three-Point Contest and has shot at least 42% from three each of the past three seasons in Brooklyn. He is the best pure shooter on this Nets roster -- though Durant may have something to say about that -- and will play a significant role spacing the floor for the stars to go to work.

“Those tough, quick catch-and-shoot 3s? That might throw the defense off balance a bit, and sometimes he might miss some of those shots.” Durant said. “They might look like bad ones, but we need him to continue to get those up and build that confidence, because when we want to win big games, we’re gonna need Joe to hit some of those big shots.”

DEANDRE JORDAN: Jordan was named the starting center last season before the Nets entered the Orlando bubble and retained that position over Jarrett Allen headed into this season. At 32 years old, he is one of the elder statesmen in Brooklyn’s locker room -- but he is also the comedian of this roster and still has gas left in the tank.

------

SECOND UNIT

CARIS LEVERT: It’s clear LeVert has starting, if not star-level talent, as was on display in the Orlando bubble where he averaged 25 points per game. Nash, however, has put LeVert in a Manu Ginobili-type Sixth Man role on a loaded team. He has embraced the role, and is now in contention for an award this season.

LANDRY SHAMET: The Nets acquired Shamet in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons. He is a lethal shooter who also hangs his head on the defensive end of the floor.

TAUREAN PRINCE: Prince is coming off of one of the more inconsistent seasons of his early career, but the talent is there: He is a shooter and athlete whose key to consistent play time will be consistent effort and energy on the defensive end.

JARRETT ALLEN: Allen was relegated to a bench role in favor of the veteran Jordan, but he is a starting-caliber center known for his shot-blocking prowess. The Nets and Allen did not agree on a rookie contract extension this offseason, so he has added incentive to produce this season.

JEFF GREEN: Green may be the most key pickup for the Nets this offseason. A savvy veteran with playoff experience, ‘Uncle Jeff’ spaces the floor and is a versatile defender capable of guarding multiple positions.

TIMOTHE LUWAWU-CABARROT: ‘TLC’ emerged onto the scene last season as a reliable shooter and scorer off the bench. Nash gave him some play time in the preseason and projects to earn some minutes so long as his shot is falling and his defense continues to steadily improve.

------

FIGHTING FOR MINUTES

BRUCE BROWN: The Nets also acquired Brown from the Pistons in the three-team deal that also netted Shamet. Brown has found it difficult to find playing time on a loaded roster, but he may be the team’s best perimeter defender.

TYLER JOHNSON: Johnson revived his career in Brooklyn after falling off the face of the Earth in Phoenix. He is a capable playmaker and shot creator. The Nets happen to have a number of those ahead of him on the rotation.

------

PROSPECTS

RODIONS KURUCS: Kurucs is entering his third NBA season and has not cracked the rotation on a loaded team.

“I think he’s still a player that’s developing and learning his craft adapting to the NBA game, developing his shooting and trying to become a guy that can crack into the rotation,” Nash said.

NICOLAS CLAXTON: The Nets selected Claxton -- a talented, left-handed combo forward who draws Chris Bosh comparisons -- 31st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. He is out nursing knee tendinopathy and does not project to fetch many minutes this season

REGGIE PERRY: The Nets selected Perry, a versatile big man with three-point range, 57th in this year’s NBA Draft. He will spend the majority of his season with Brooklyn’s G-League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, but Nash and the organization are high on his potential.

CHRIS CHIOZZA: Chiozza signed a training camp deal with the Nets and did not make the 15-man roster. Brooklyn decided to bring the crafty, play-making guard back on a two-way deal as insurance at the point guard spot in case someone gets hurt.