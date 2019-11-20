LeBron James makes NBA history in Lakers’ win over Thunder

LOS ANGELES – LeBron James surveyed the scene, a wry smile on his face during a game in which he would make history yet again.

He looked to his left at some fans sitting courtside, then he looked down at the floor.

At a bucket of popcorn that had spilled over from the courtside seats.

James waited to make sure no kernels remained while his teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope helped kick the kernels off the court. Moments later, James dished out his ninth assist. Then a second popcorn spill stopped the game, and after that James got his 10th assist.

With that he became the first player in NBA history to notch a triple double against every NBA team. He did it during a 112-107 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder during which his team needed every bit of his closing effort.

James finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Anthony Davis scored 34 points, 30 of them through three quarters and Caldwell-Pope had 13 point with four rebounds and two assists, the team's third-leading scorer on the night.

The Thunder were led by Dennis Schroder, who scored 31 points. Schroder confounded the Lakers for three quarters, but didn't score in the fourth.

James had previously been tied with former Thunder star Russell Westbrook, who has triple doubles against every team except the Thunder. During his illustrious playing career, Jason Kidd had triple doubles against 28 teams.