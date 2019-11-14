New York and Dallas set for cross-conference matchup

Dallas Mavericks (6-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (2-9, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

New York and Dallas square off in non-conference action.

New York finished 17-65 overall with a 9-32 record at home a season ago. The Knicks shot 43.3% from the field and 34% from 3-point range last season.

Dallas went 33-49 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 9-32 on the road. The Mavericks averaged 108.9 points per game last season, 18.8 on free throws and 37.4 from deep.

New York and Dallas square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 106-102 on Nov. 8. Marcus Morris Sr. led New York to the win with 29 points and nine rebounds.

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (concussion), Elfrid Payton Jr.: out (hamstring), Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation).

Mavericks Injuries: None listed.