Dragic scores 25, Heat rally to beat Bucks 131-126

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic (7) drives against the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Milwaukee. AP Photo

Goran Dragic scored 25 points off the bench, Bam Adebayo added 19 points and the Miami Heat rallied from a 21-point third-quarter deficit to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime 131-126 on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists, but last season's MVP also had eight turnovers and fouled out with 2:31 to play in overtime. Antetokounmpo also fouled out Thursday night in Houston.

After trailing 74-53 with less than 11:00 to play in the third quarter, the Heat outscored Milwaukee 78-52 the rest of the way, including 49-33 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

With the Heat up 121-119 with 3 seconds to play in regulation, Khris Middleton, who finished with 25 points, shot an air ball and Antetokounmpo tipped it in at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Adebayo sank four free throws in the extra period and Dragic scored six points in overtime to lift Miami to its second win.

Kendrick Nun scored 18 points before fouling out for the Heat. Miami rookie Tyler Herro, a Milwaukee native, finished with 14.

Heat guard Jimmy Butler missed his second game after he and his girlfriend welcomed a baby on Wednesday.

76ERS 117, PISTONS 111

DETROIT (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 29 points against his former team in Philadelphia's victory over Detroit.

Al Horford added 23 points and Ben Simmons had 13 points and 10 assists to help the 76ers improve to 2-0. Philadelphia had 30 assists to Detroit's 19.

Derrick Rose led Detroit with 31 points in 27 minutes, but the Pistons missed 15 free throws in a game that was close until the closing moments. Andre Drummond had 11 points and 11 rebounds in Detroit's second straight loss.

Both teams were missing marquee big men — Joel Embiid was out with a sprained ankle for the 76ers, while Blake Griffin's season won't start for Detroit until November because of knee and hamstring soreness. Detroit also played without Reggie Jackson because of a back injury.

HAWKS 103, MAGIC 99

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 39 points, including Atlanta's last eight, in a win over Orlando.

Young took over the game for Atlanta after Orlando led 96-95. His baseline reverse layup gave the Hawk the lead. Following a tying free throw by Aaron Gordon, Young's layup again gave the lead back to the Hawks.

Jabari Parker and Kevin Huerter each had 10 points for Atlanta.

Evan Fournier paced Orlando with 23 points. D.J. Augustin had 14 and Markelle Fultz finished with 12 points.

CELTICS 118, KNICKS 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Kemba Walker scored a season-high 32 points, snapping out of an early season shooting slump with seven 3-pointers, and Boston kept New York winless.

Jaylen Brown added 19 points for the Celtics, who won their second straight after beating NBA champion Toronto on Friday. Jayson Tatum had 15 points and nine rebounds, and 7-foot-5 rookie Tacko Fall scored four points on a pair of dunks in his NBA debut.

Rookie RJ Barrett scored 26 points for the Knicks, who fell to 0-3 in their home opener. Mitchell Robinson added 17.