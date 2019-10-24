Suns center Deandre Ayton suspended for 25 games by NBA

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) tries to drive past Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Phoenix. AP Photo

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been suspended for 25 games without pay by the NBA for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for a diuretic.

The NBA announced the suspension Thursday night.

The first overall pick last year out of Arizona, Ayton averaged 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds as a rookie. He had 18 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday night in the Suns' season-opening home victory over Sacramento.

Phoenix is at Denver on Friday night.