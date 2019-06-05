The Latest: Livingston starts for Warriors in Game 3

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson sits on the bench during practice for the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Game 3 of the NBA Finals is Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. AP Photo

The Latest from Wednesday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals has begun with Shaun Livingston replacing of Klay Thompson in the starting lineup for the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson was ruled out shortly before the game because of the left hamstring that he injured in the fourth quarter of Game 2.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Livingston is making his second start in the postseason. He has played in all 18 games, averaging 4.1 points.

The Warriors were already without Kevin Durant and Kevon Looney because of injuries. It's their first time playing at home in Game 3 in their run of five straight NBA Finals, having opened at home the previous four times.

___

5:55 p.m.

Klay Thompson is missing a playoff game for the first time in his career.

Thompson will sit out Game 3 of the NBA Finals after the Warriors determined his sore left hamstring isn't good enough for him to play.

The All-Star guard had appeared in 120 straight playoff games.

Coach Steve Kerr said Thompson, who was hurt in the fourth quarter of Game 2, was pushing to play but the team would be smart because it was still early in the series.

___

4:30 p.m.

Klay Thompson is going to warm up before Game 3 of the NBA Finals and his status remains uncertain.

The Golden Warriors guard sustained a mild left hamstring strain in Game 2 three days ago. Thompson, who has been listed as questionable, will be evaluated by the training staff before tipoff.

Coach Steve Kerr says: "He's making a very strong case. He wants to play no matter what."

Thompson did some running and shooting earlier in the day but Kerr says the Warriors weren't going to play him "if there's risk."

The two-time defending champion Warriors and Toronto Raptors are tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Thompson is averaging 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists this postseason, including 23.0 points through the first two finals games.