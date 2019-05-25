Nets hire Hawks’ Peterson as assistant general manager

The Brooklyn Nets have hired Jeff Peterson as their assistant general manager.

Peterson replaces Trajan Langdon, who was hired as the New Orleans Pelicans' GM.

Peterson spent seven seasons in the front office of the Atlanta Hawks, the last three as assistant general manager. He worked there with Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson, who was an assistant to coach Mike Budenholzer.

Nets general manager Sean Marks says Saturday that Peterson is an "innovative basketball executive" whose "extensive scouting and front office experience" will be assets to a Nets team that lost in the first round of the playoffs.