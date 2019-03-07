Like Mike: LeBron overwhelmed after passing Jordan, his hero

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots and scores as Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig, second from right, defends and center Nikola Jokic, center, watches along with Lakers center JaVale McGee, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. With that basket, James moved past Michael Jordan for fourth place on the NBA career scoring list. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo