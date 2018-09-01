Lakers waive F Luol Deng midway through $72 million deal

File-This Dec. 11, 2016, file photo shows Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng (9), of South Sudan, drawing the foul from New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) as he drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. The Lakers have waived Deng two years after signing him to a four-year, $72 million free-agent contract. The Lakers announced the move Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, the first day in which the final season of Deng’s mammoth deal could be stretched over a three-season span of the Lakers’ salary cap limit. Gus Ruelas, File AP Photo