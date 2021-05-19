AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

Alex Bowman celebrates the win with his teammates following a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Dover International Speedway, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Dover, Del. Alex Bowman wins the race. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) AP

All Times EDT

NASCAR CUP SERIES

EchoPark Texas Grand Prix

Site: Austin, Texas.

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m.

Track: Circuit of the Americas.

Race distance: 68 laps, 231 miles.

Last race: Alex Bowman became the second two-time winner in NASCAR's premier series, hanging onto the lead through two late restarts at Dover.

Fast facts: NASCAR makes its debut at the Texas road course, with all three national series running. ... Denny Hamlin remains the points leader by 101 over William Byron. Three-time winner Martin Truex Jr. is third, 102 behind. ... Fifth-place Kyle Larson is the new leader in laps led with 774. Hamlin is next with 751. ... Bowman is 13th in points with his two victories. He has just three other top 10 finishes. Byron leads all drivers with 11 top-10 finishes. Hamlin and Kevin Harvick each have 10.

Next race: May 30, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Pit Boss 250

Site: Austin, Texas.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 4 p.m..

Track: Circuit of the Americas.

Race distance: 46 laps, 156 miles.

Last race: Defending series champion Austin Cindric won for the third time in 10 races after starting 16th at Dover.

Fast facts: Cindric leads Daniel Hemric by 62 points and Harrison Burton by 74 in the standings. ... Hemric is the only driver to have finished on the lead lap in all 10 races. ... Cindric and Hemric share the series lead with eight top-10 finishes.

Next race: May 29, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Toyota Tundra 225

Site: Austin, Texas.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 1 p.m.

Track: Circuit of the Americas.

Race distance: 41 laps, 139.8 miles.

Last race: Defending series champion Sheldon Creed gained his first victory of the season at Darlington.

Fast facts: Creed is third in points behind two-time winners John Hunter Nemechek and Ben Rhodes. ... Nemechek and Rhodes both have seven top-10 finishes in eight races. ... Only the top three drivers in the standings have won races because Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers Kyle Busch (2) and Martin Truex Jr. (1) also have won races.

Next race: May 28, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

FORMULA ONE

Grand Prix of Monaco.

Site: Monaco, Monte Carlo.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m.

Track: Circuit de Monaco.

Race distance: 78 laps, 161.7 miles.

Last year: Race was not held.

Last race: Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton prevailed in a race-long duel with Max Verstappen to win for the third time in four races this season.

Fast facts: Hamilton and Verstappen have finished first or second in each of the first four races this season. ... Hamilton has won 14 of the last 20 races in the series.

Next race: June 6, Azerbaijan.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

___

INDYCAR

Last race: Rinus VeeKay became the third first-time winner through five races this season on the road course at Indianapolis.

Next race: May 30, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

___

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and John Force won in Funny Car at Concord, North Carolina.

Next event: Friday-Sunday, Baytown, Texas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

___

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next event: Friday, Attica, Ohio, and Saturday, Hartford, Ohio.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars