NASCAR Auto Racing

Hight races to provisional top spot in NHRA Funny Car

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS

Robert Hight raced to the provisional No. 1 spot with a standout performance in Funny Car qualifying Friday night, the first NHRA four-wide race in two years.

Hight, the runner-up at this year's season opener, had a run of 3.922-seconds at 327.59 mph in his Camaro at the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

If it holds, it would be Hight's 69th career No. 1 qualifier. Qualifying continues Saturday.

“I’m glad we’re back finally running a schedule that’s a little more normal,” Hight said. “A month off after a runner-up finish is not much fun because, honestly, I lost that as a driver in the final (in Gainesville). I’ve thought about it 1,000 times in my mind, and I’m ready to get back out there and start racing and redeem myself.”

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were also provisional No. 1 qualifiers in their respective categories at the second race of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

  Comments  

Business

Darlington Raceway’s spring race will be called Goodyear 400

April 14, 2021 10:59 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service