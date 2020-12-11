Macon Telegraph Logo
Verstappen leads in 1st practice for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Associated Press

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first free practice at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. The Emirates Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (Hamad Mohammed, Pool via AP)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first free practice at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. The Emirates Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (Hamad Mohammed, Pool via AP) Hamad Mohammed AP
YAS ISLAND, Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver was .34 seconds ahead of Mercedes rival Valtteri Bottas and 1.14 seconds quicker than Renault driver Esteban Ocon.

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton returned for Mercedes after recovering from the coronavirus and had the fifth fastest time. He struggled early in the session with a brake sensor issue which needed fixing in the team garage.

A second practice will be held later Friday at the Yas Marina circuit.

