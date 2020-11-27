Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

NASCAR Auto Racing

F1 champion Hamilton fastest in 1st practice for Bahrain GP

The Associated Press

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the first free practice at the Formula One Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Brynn Lennon, Pool via AP)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the first free practice at the Formula One Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Brynn Lennon, Pool via AP) Brynn Lennon AP
SAKHIR, Bahrain

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver was .45 seconds quicker than teammate Valtteri Bottas and .97 seconds ahead of Racing Point driver Sergio Perez on the 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) desert track.

Hamilton won his seventh title at the Turkish GP two weeks ago to equal Michael Schumacher's F1 record.

Ferrari struggled, with Charles Leclerc only 11th fastest and four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel 12th quickest. Leclerc took his first pole position in Bahrain last year.

Romain Grosjean damaged the tires on his Haas car after going off the circuit and over some gravel.

A second practice later Friday will be held under floodlights.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Ganassi to return to IMSA sports car racing with Cadillac

November 16, 2020 9:52 AM

News

Sports car racer Jim Pace dies from COVID-19 at age 59

November 14, 2020 8:47 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service