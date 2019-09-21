The Latest: Truex races to the lead in Stage 1 at Richmond

Brad Keselowski, front right, smiles after winning the pole for a NASCAR Monster Energy Cup auto race at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on the NASCAR race at Richmond Raceway (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Martin Truex Jr. passed Brad Keselowski for the lead just past the midpoint of the 100-lap first stage on Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, the second race of the first stage of the playoffs.

It's just his fifth stage win of the season for Truex, who started eighth. The championship points leader is trying for a sweep of this year's races on the 0.75-mile oval, having gained his first victory on the track in April.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kyle Busch was second in the stage, but 3.8 seconds behind the leader. Keselowski was third, followed by Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick.

Just 17 cars remained on the lead lap after the first 100 laps.

___

7:45 p.m.

Brad Keselowski has led the field to green for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Richmond Raceway.

Keselowski is seeking just his second career victory on the 0.75-mile oval, and he won the first from the pole position.

Kevin Harvick started on the outside of Keselowski with a slew of accomplished Richmond veterans also near the top.

Harvick and Denny Hamlin, who started sixth, have each won three times on the track. Clint Bowyer, who started fifth, has won twice.

Bowyer is racing with the word "Grandma" above the door of his Ford, a tribute to his grandmother, who died this week.

___

5:30 p.m.

Brad Keselowski is hoping he can make history repeat itself.

The Team Penske driver earned his only victory at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 6, 2014, when he started from the pole and led 383 of the 400 laps. He'll be in that same starting spot Saturday night for the second of three races in the first segment of the playoffs in NASCAR's Cup Series.

Keselowski will have plenty of accomplished company at the front of the field.

Kevin Harvick, who has three victories on the 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval, will be on the outside in the front row, with Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch in the second row. Busch leads all active drivers with six career victories at Richmond, and two-time winner Clint Bowyer and three-time winner Denny Hamlin are in the third row.

Championship leader Martin Truex Jr., who won at Richmond in the spring, will start eighth.