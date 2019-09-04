AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

BIG MACHINE VODKA 400

Site: Indianapolis.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:05 a.m. & 1:35 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, qualifying, 10:35 a.m. (NBCSN), race, 2 p.m., NBC.

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles).

Race distance: 400 miles, 160 laps.

Last year: Brad Keselowski won for the second start in a row.

Last race: Erik Jones won his second career Cup race at Darlington.

Fast facts: Kyle Busch secured the regular season title last weekend in South Carolina, where he finished third. It was the second straight such championship for Busch. He earned a 15-point bonus heading into the playoffs, which begin next weekend in Las Vegas. ...Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is 18 points behind Daniel Suarez for the 16th and final spot in the postseason. Johnson has a series-high four wins in Indianapolis, but his last victory came in 2012. ...Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, William Byron and Aric Almirola clinched playoff spots on points in Darlington.

Next race: South Point 400, Sept. 15, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

INDIANA 250

Site: Indianapolis.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05 & 3:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:05 p.m. (NBCSN); race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 250 miles, 100 laps.

Last year: Justin Allgaier took first in Indy.

Last race: Cole Custer won his sixth checkered flag of 2019.

Fast facts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished fifth in his return to the series in Darlington, but he said after the race that it was likely his final start on the track. "This place is too tough. These kids can have it," Earnhardt said. ...Custer was named the winner after Denny Hamlin's car was disqualified. The No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, which crossed first, failed a post-race inspection on height requirements. ...Hamlin was the first Xfinity winner and the second overall in NASCAR to be disqualified under this year's new rules. Ross Chastain lost a truck win in Iowa in June, also because of a height violation.

Next race: Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, Sept. 14, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Defending series champion Brett Moffitt won in Canada two weeks ago.

Next race: World of Westgate 200, Sept. 13, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

ITALIAN GRAND PRIX

Site: Monza, Italy.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 a.m. (ESPN2), practice, 9 a.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, practice, 6 a.m. (ESPN2), qualifying, 9 a.m. (ESPNEWS); Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN2.

Track: Monza National Autodrome (circuit, 3.6 miles).

Race distance: 190.58 miles, 53 laps.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won despite qualifying third.

Last race: Charles Leclerc, just 21, won his first F1 Grand Prix.

Fast facts: Leclerc was first driver to win his Belgian debut since seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher did it 27 years ago. Leclerc was also the 39th driver to win an event for Ferrari. ...Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas finished second and third, respectively, for Mercedes. It was the 25th consecutive race in which Hamilton scored points. The British driver is now 65 points ahead of Bottas atop the series table.

Next race: Singapore Grand Prix, Sept. 22, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Will Power won for the second time in three starts.

Next race: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Sept. 22, Laguna Seca Raceway, Monterey, California.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

DRAG RACING

Last week: John Force won in Funny Car in Indianapolis for the fifth time in his career.

Next race: Mopar Express Lane Nationals, Sept. 12-15, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday-Saturday, Gold Cup Race of Champions, Silver Dollar Speedway, Chino, California.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars