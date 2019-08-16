NASCAR Auto Racing
Matt Hagan leads NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Brainerd
Matt Hagan led Funny Car qualifying Friday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.
Hagan had a 3.890-second run at 328.46 mph in his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.
"Rolling here and having two great laps off the bat, there's a lot of confidence right now," Hagan said. "Dickie (Venables, crew chief) has a lot of confidence in the combo that we've got,"
Steve Torrence led in Top Fuel, and Jason Line was the fastest in Pro Stock. Torrence had a 3.738 at 328.70, and Line ran a 6.606 at 207.27 in a Chevrolet Camaro.
