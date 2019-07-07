Cup Series race at Daytona starting early amid rain threat

Fans walk through the Fan Zone during a weather delay of activities before the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. AP Photo

The start of the previously postponed NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway has been moved up 18 minutes because of a threat of rain.

The 400-mile race will now start at 1:04 p.m. EDT. It's warm and cloudy at the 2½-mile speedway, but afternoon thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Qualifying was canceled Friday because of lightning, and the race was postponed Saturday night because of steady showers.

Team Penske's Joey Logano will start on the pole after the 40-car field was set based on owners points.

Earlier this week, NASCAR adjusted the length of the three stages at Daytona, meaning the race would need to go 100 laps before becoming official. The first and second stages are 50 laps each, and the race can't be official until the second stage is complete. The final stage is 60 laps.