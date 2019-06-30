The Latest: NASCAR Cup Series race delayed by lightning

Austin Dillon drives to the track during a practice for a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., Saturday, June 29, 2018. AP Photo

The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway is being delayed by lightning.

It's a hot and humid day and a line of thunderstorms is moving into the area. Track officials are encouraging fans to evacuate the seating area and take shelter.

The drivers completed 11 laps before NASCAR halted the race. Jimmie Johnson was in the lead, followed by Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney.

___

2:05 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway is underway.

Austin Dillon led the field to the starting line. He started from the pole for the third time this season.

The race is scheduled for 267 laps and 400.5 miles, but it's a hot and humid day and a line of thunderstorms appeared to be moving into the area.

___

8:45 a.m.

Weather is a concern for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

There are scattered thunderstorms in the forecast Sunday afternoon at the suburban racetrack.

Austin Dillon starts from the pole for the third time this season and sixth of his career. The Richard Childress Racing driver is seeking his first win since last year's Daytona 500.

Kevin Harvick, a two-time winner on the bumpy 1.5-mile oval, also is on the front row. Daniel Hemric, one of Dillon's teammates at RCR, qualified third, followed by Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch.

Last year's Cup race at Chicagoland was one of the series' best finishes of the season, with Kyle Busch winning a late duel with Kyle Larson.