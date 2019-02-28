NASCAR Auto Racing

Ferrari’s Leclerc sets fastest time of F1 preseason tests

By JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

February 28, 2019 12:13 PM

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco drives during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, outside Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
MONTMELO, Spain

Ferrari newcomer Charles Leclerc set the fastest lap time so far in Formula One preseason testing in northeastern Spain on Thursday.

His lap of 1 minute, 16.231 seconds was only 0.05 seconds short of the track record for the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit set by Lewis Hamilton in qualifying for last season's Spanish Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old Leclerc was 20 minutes away from completing a trouble-free session when his Ferrari came to a stop on a straightaway.

His 138 laps were second to Williams rookie George Russell, who led the field with 140 laps on the day.

Defending champion Hamilton had another mundane session, clocking the 10th-fastest time while sharing the wheel with Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Testing concludes on Friday.

