NASCAR Auto Racing

Michael Annett wins Xfinity Series opener at Daytona

By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer

February 16, 2019 05:01 PM

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME - Jeffery Earnhardt (18) and Michael Annett (1) lead the field to start the NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla.
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME - Jeffery Earnhardt (18) and Michael Annett (1) lead the field to start the NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Terry Renna AP Photo
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME - Jeffery Earnhardt (18) and Michael Annett (1) lead the field to start the NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Terry Renna AP Photo
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.

Michael Annett raced to his first NASCAR national series victory in the Xfinity Series season opener Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

Annett held off JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier on the final lap. It's the fourth Daytona victory in five years for the team owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister.

Allgaier finished second for a 1-2 Chevrolet finish.

Brandon Jones was third in Toyota's debut of the Supra in the Xfinity Series.

Ryan Sieg was fourth in a Chevrolet, followed by Austin Cindric in a Ford for Team Penske.

  Comments  