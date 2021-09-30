Ryan expected to start for the Twins against the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (75-83, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (71-87, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.13 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) Twins: Joe Ryan (2-1, 2.46 ERA, .59 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -189, Tigers +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Schoop and the Tigers will take on the Twins Thursday.

The Twins are 38-42 on their home turf. Minnesota has hit 220 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Polanco leads the team with 32, averaging one every 18 at-bats.

The Tigers are 33-44 on the road. Detroit has slugged .399 this season. Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a .447 slugging percentage, including 61 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-2. Michael Pineda earned his ninth victory and Polanco went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Casey Mize registered his ninth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 32 home runs and is batting .270.

Candelario leads the Tigers with 61 extra base hits and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Tigers: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Bailey Ober: (hip), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Gregory Soto: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Jose Cisnero: (elbow), Matthew Boyd: (elbow), Victor Reyes: (groin), Derek Hill: (knee), Jake Rogers: (arm).