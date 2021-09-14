Gonsolin expected to start for Los Angeles against Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (47-97, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-53, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (3-4, 4.24 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -248, Diamondbacks +201; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks head to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 50-23 on their home turf. Los Angeles has a collective batting average of .240 this season, led by Trea Turner with an average of .316.

The Diamondbacks have gone 19-54 away from home. Arizona's lineup has 128 home runs this season, Josh Rojas leads the club with 11 homers.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-1. Phil Bickford earned his fourth victory and Justin Turner went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Zac Gallen registered his 10th loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 32 home runs and is slugging .531.

Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 44 extra base hits and is batting .269.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .217 batting average, 2.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Matt Beaty: (hip), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).