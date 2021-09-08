De La Cruz lifts Marlins over Mets 2-1 in 10 innings

Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Bryan De La Cruz had three hits, including a game-winning single off the center-field fence in the bottom of the 10th inning that gave the Miami Marlins a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday night.

Miami starter Sandy Alcantara struck out a career-best 14 and allowed one run in nine innings. The right-hander gave up four hits, walked one and hit a batter with a pitch. His 114 pitches also were a career high.

Automatic runner Jazz Chisholm Jr. advanced to third on Magneuris Sierra’s sacrifice bunt against reliever Edwin Díaz (5-6) in the 10th. Jesús Sánchez struck out before De La Cruz drilled Díaz’s pitch over center fielder Albert Almora Jr.

With first base open, Mets manager Luis Rojas made the curious decision to let Díaz face De La Cruz, who raised his batting average to .342, rather than walk him and pitch instead to Lewin Díaz, a .108 hitter.

Anthony Bender (3-2) worked a scoreless 10th for the win. New York’s free runner, Michael Conforto, reached third with two outs but Bender retired pinch-hitter Patrick Mazeika on a soft grounder.

The third-place Mets began the day four games behind NL East leader Atlanta and 3 1/2 back for the league's second wild card.