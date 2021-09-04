MLB & Atlanta Braves

Verdugo’s RBI single in bottom of 9th lifts Bosox past Tribe

By MAUREEN MULLEN Associated Press

Cleveland Indians' Eli Morgan pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
BOSTON

Alex Verdugo hit an RBI single with bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Boston Red Sox a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

Verdugo's two-strike hit over Daniel Johnson’s head in right field spoiled a comeback try by Cleveland, which tied with three runs in the top of the ninth.

Boston took the lead in the seventh inning when Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer, his 33rd of the season.

Bobby Bradley hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning, and Franmil Reyes tied the score with a two-run homer, his 25th of the season.

Adam Ottavino (5-3) got win. Bryan Shaw (6-7) took the loss.

