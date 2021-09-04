MLB & Atlanta Braves
Verdugo’s RBI single in bottom of 9th lifts Bosox past Tribe
Alex Verdugo hit an RBI single with bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Boston Red Sox a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.
Verdugo's two-strike hit over Daniel Johnson’s head in right field spoiled a comeback try by Cleveland, which tied with three runs in the top of the ninth.
Boston took the lead in the seventh inning when Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer, his 33rd of the season.
Bobby Bradley hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning, and Franmil Reyes tied the score with a two-run homer, his 25th of the season.
Adam Ottavino (5-3) got win. Bryan Shaw (6-7) took the loss.
Comments