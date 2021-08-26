Barria scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Baltimore

Los Angeles Angels (63-65, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (39-86, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (2-2, 5.87 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-8, 7.92 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +116, Angels -135; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Los Angeles will meet on Thursday.

The Orioles are 18-41 in home games in 2020. Baltimore's lineup has 151 home runs this season, Ryan Mountcastle leads them with 23 homers.

The Angels have gone 31-35 away from home. Los Angeles has slugged .417 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a mark of .621.

The Orioles won the last meeting 10-6. Tanner Scott earned his fifth victory and Anthony Santander went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Baltimore. Jake Petricka registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 23 home runs and is batting .259.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 40 home runs and is batting .265.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 1-9, .229 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Angels: 5-5, .244 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Jorge Mateo: (back/hip).

Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (calf), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).