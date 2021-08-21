Musgrove scheduled to start as San Diego hosts Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (62-60, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (67-57, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-7, 4.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-8, 3.17 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -179, Phillies +152; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Philadelphia will play on Saturday.

The Padres are 40-25 on their home turf. San Diego has hit 148 home runs as a team this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with 34, averaging one every 9.9 at-bats.

The Phillies are 26-35 in road games. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .396.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-3. Hector Neris secured his second victory and Harper went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Blake Snell registered his fifth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 56 extra base hits and is slugging .663.

Harper leads the Phillies with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .564.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .227 batting average, 6.40 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .179 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Yu Darvish: (back), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Matt Strahm: (knee), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Odubel Herrera: (elbow), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Freddy Galvis: (quad).