Mikolas scheduled to start for St. Louis against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (42-79, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-58, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-10, 6.86 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -194, Pirates +165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Pittsburgh will meet on Friday.

The Cardinals are 33-27 on their home turf. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, Paul Goldschmidt leads the team with a mark of .282.

The Pirates are 18-44 on the road. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .300, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .380.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 7-6. T.J. McFarland recorded his second victory and Lars Nootbaar went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. JT Brubaker took his 12th loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 25 home runs and is slugging .508.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .528.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Pirates: 1-9, .193 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Justin Miller: (arm), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Kwang Hyun Kim: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Dylan Carlson: (wrist), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (undisclosed), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Anthony Alford: (back).