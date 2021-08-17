Price scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (42-77, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (73-46, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (3-7, 5.27 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Dodgers: David Price (4-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -306, Pirates +247; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Pittsburgh will face off on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 37-20 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .426 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the team with a .558 slugging percentage, including 47 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Pirates are 18-42 in road games. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .306.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 2-1. Blake Treinen earned his third victory and Muncy went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Chasen Shreve took his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 26 home runs and has 70 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 21 home runs and has 71 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .261 batting average, 1.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Pirates: 1-9, .217 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Julio Urias: (calf), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: (knee), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (undisclosed), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Anthony Alford: (back).