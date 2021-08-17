Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against San Diego

San Diego Padres (67-53, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (52-66, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-5, 6.06 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.71 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +116, Padres -136; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and San Diego will meet on Monday.

The Rockies are 38-21 on their home turf. Colorado's lineup has 125 home runs this season, C.J. Cron leads the club with 19 homers.

The Padres are 27-29 in road games. San Diego has slugged .410 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .675 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Padres won the last meeting 8-1. Craig Stammen earned his fifth victory and Ha-Seong Kim went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for San Diego. Austin Gomber registered his sixth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 45 extra base hits and is batting .261.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 33 home runs and is slugging .675.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Padres: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Yu Darvish: (back), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).