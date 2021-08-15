Indians’ McKenzie perfect through 7 innings vs Tigers

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Triston McKenzie has been perfect for the Cleveland Indians through seven innings against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The 24-year-old McKenzie has 10 strikeouts on 85 pitches, the last a fastball to punch out Miguel Cabrera, who remains stuck on 499 career homers.

The slender right-hander is closing in on the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season, surpassing the mark set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was allowed. Arizona's Tyler Gilbert recorded the eighth no-hitter Saturday night.

McKenzie is making his 17th start in a season when he's bounced between the majors and Triple-A. He entered the game 1-5 with a 5.66 ERA and has just three victories in 25 career appearances, including 22 starts.

He's never gone past the seventh inning in a big league start.

It’s been nine years to the day since the last perfect game in the majors, thrown by Seattle’s Félix Hernández on Aug. 15, 2012 against Tampa Bay.

The Indians lead 11-0.