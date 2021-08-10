Mets game vs. Nationals suspended due to rain; doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday

NEW YORK — A dark cloud hovered over Citi Field on Tuesday, the first home game for the Mets since a road trip to forget that erased their division lead.

And if symbolism isn't quite your thing, it quickly began to pour in Queens.

Only six outs were recorded in total before Tuesday's series opener against the Nationals was suspended due to rain. Tuesday's suspended game will resume Wednesday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. as a nine-inning game, followed by the regularly scheduled game, which will be played for seven innings.

The suspended game will resume Wednesday with the Nationals owning a 3-1 lead over the Mets in the top of the second inning with a runner on first base and nobody out.

Carlos Carrasco threw 33 pitches before the delay began and allowed hits to the first three batters, capped by a Juan Soto three-run home run for a 3-0 Washington lead before an out was recorded. Carrasco also allowed a one-out walk in the first inning before escaping further damage. Carrasco allowed a leadoff single in the top of the second inning before the tarp was put on the field.

The Mets hit the ball hard in their only inning at the plate, but mustered only one run. A two-out double by Pete Alonso to center field put the Mets in business as steady rain began on the field. On the next pitch, Dominic Smith's RBI double over the head of Juan Soto scored Alonso for the Mets run. Smith would end the inning after being caught stealing following a wild pitch with Michael Conforto at the plate.