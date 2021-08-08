Martinez, Duran off COVID-19 list, back in Red Sox lineup

The Boston Red Sox activated designated hitter J.D. Martinez and outfielder Jarren Duran from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday and put both players in the lineup for their game against the Blue Jays.

Duran was placed on the COVID-19 list Friday night, and Martinez joined him there before Saturday’s doubleheader.

Martinez is batting .284 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs in 104 games. Duran, a rookie, is batting .176 with two homers and five RBIs in 17 games.

The Red Sox split Saturday's doubleheader despite scoring two runs on the day. Boston has scored five runs or fewer in 15 consecutive games.

Also Sunday, Boston put outfielder Alex Verdugo on the paternity list and optioned catcher Connor Wang to Triple-A Worcester.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that left-hander Chris Sale will rejoin the team next Saturday to start against Baltimore. Sale allowed two hits over 4 2/3 scoreless innings in a rehab start for Worcester on Saturday.

Cora said bench coach Will Venable, who tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, will have to remain in Toronto for a minimum of 14 days before he can cross the border to rejoin the team. First base coach Tom Goodwin, who was a close contact of Venable, will have to remain for four or five days depending on his test results, Cora said.