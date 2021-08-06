Stroman expected to start for the Mets against Phillies

New York Mets (56-52, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-53, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-10, 2.80 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-3, 2.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -112, Mets -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and New York will meet on Friday.

The Phillies are 31-21 on their home turf. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .317, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .403.

The Mets are 23-32 in road games. New York is hitting a collective .236 this season, led by Dominic Smith with an average of .257.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-2. Zack Wheeler earned his sixth victory and Nick Maton went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Philadelphia. Marcus Stroman registered his sixth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 53 extra base hits and is batting .244.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 37 extra base hits and 63 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .270 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mets: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Connor Brogdon: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring).