Jed Hoyer is still plotting the Chicago Cubs’ offseason course — but he expects them to be competitive soon: ‘This isn’t a 2012, 2013 situation. This isn’t a long rebuild.’

DENVER — At some point, the Chicago Cubs will fully commit to a path to get the franchise back on course as a perennial postseason contender.

While the next two months are largely focused on evaluating the big-league roster and configuring which pieces the Cubs envision helping next year or beyond, how president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and the front office attack the offseason and add talent to the roster will signal their approach in retooling or rebuilding the team.

“I don’t have any interest in just sort of patching things up and saying this is good enough,” Hoyer said Tuesday before the Cubs’ 13-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. “I think I said this other day: The legacy of this group, ultimately, is that we change the expectations here.”

One wrinkle that creates unpredictability in plotting out the offseason for the Cubs or any big-league team is the collective bargaining agreement, which expires Dec. 1. Without that in place and not knowing what changes might be implemented in the next deal with the players union, teams are in limbo when trying to plan their offseason course.

“We have the ability to be opportunistic and we have the ability to pivot if things come up, and we don’t know exactly the rules of the game going forward, so I think that’s important,” Hoyer said. “Ultimately, no, this isn’t a 2012, 2013 situation. This isn’t a long rebuild.

“People should understand certainly the long-term goal is to build the next great Cubs team, but certainly in the short term, I believe we’re going to be very competitive.”

During the previous painful revamp, Hoyer wasn’t the face of the rebuild as the general manager. That fell to then-Cubs President Theo Epstein and with it, getting fans to buy into their vision.

Now those responsibilities are on Hoyer, who said he always wants to be transparent and not mislead Cubs fans when it comes to the approach the team takes.

“I don’t know exactly the path yet because I do think there’s real variables ahead of us, but ultimately, that’s how I view this,” Hoyer said. “How do you get back to being great again? I think you do it by just making one good decision at a time and those decisions have to be a pure mind and knowing that this is the exact direction we’re heading in, and I felt that way about this trade deadline.”

Appearing on Marquee Sports Network’s pregame show Tuesday, Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts said he doesn’t get directly involved in player personnel decisions, and while Hoyer would call him once or twice a day to keep him informed, he leaves trades up to the front office.

Ricketts did state, “Obviously I’m on board with the bigger-picture strategy.” He believes this organizational overhaul is very different from what the franchise endured after Epstein and Hoyer took over after the 2011 season. To back that statement, he pointed to the Cubs’ improved organizational infrastructure, more financial flexibility and a better state of the farm system.

“With these guys leaving, Jed will have pretty clean books going forward and a lot of flexibility to make the right decisions on where he spends his financial resources,” Ricketts said. “On top of that, the last 10 years we’ve invested a lot in the ballpark so we can get more financial resources so we can get them over to Jed. I don’t see this as a long-term, brutal rebuild like we had to go through 10 years ago. I think we can bounce back relatively quickly, and we’re looking forward to doing that.”

“We look at next year as a year that we can be competitive and we can get back into the mix in our division, and that’s where it starts. This is not like the kind of situation we were in 10 years ago when we built this championship team. But I’ll say, we are building a new championship team and the fact is everything that happened last week really has accelerated that process.”

Being a .500 team is one of the worst places a franchise can find itself — typically not good enough to be a true threat to make the playoffs but not bad enough where legitimate organizational change is in play. The Cubs identified this as a situation to avoid, and that meant trying to get as many as assets as possible at the trade deadline.

This approach likely won’t make Cubs fans feel better about nine players — including stars Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Anthony Rizzo — getting dealt last week. But once Hoyer and the Cubs committed to moving on from their core and creating a different iteration, the plan was in motion, even if the totality of that approach won’t come to fruition until the offseason.

“If at the trade deadline, if you’re in the middle, I just think you’re missing an opportunity to be part of those transactions and get better,” Hoyer said. “And even if you’re a team that is in that limbo a little bit, there are still transactions that you can make to try to get better as an organization. It’s always something we’ve been aware of.”