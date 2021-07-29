Yankees star Aaron Judge a late scratch vs Rays

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, in his return from the COVID-19 injured list, loosens up before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) AP

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge was scratched from the starting lineup about 30 minutes before the start of Wednesday night's game at Tampa Bay.

Although there was no announcement on why Judge was taken out of the lineup, he pinch-hit in the fifth inning and struck out.

The right fielder was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list before Tuesday night's game with the Rays and went 1 for 4. He also was hit by a pitch in the Yankees' 4-3 win.

Judge, placed on the IL on July 16, appeared in the dugout with his helmet in the fifth.

Estevan Florial was called back from the on-deck circle after Greg Allen doubled, which advanced Gio Urshela to third with no outs, and the Yankees trailing 1-0.

Judge struck out swinging on a 3-2 pitch from Michael Wacha. He remained in the game in right field.