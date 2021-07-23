Rafael Devers homers twice, Red Sox beat Yankees 6-2

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers is doused with ice water to celebrate the team's 6-2 victory over the New York Yankees in a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Boston. Devers hit two home runs in the game. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) AP

Rafael Devers hit two home runs, including a go-ahead blast in the fifth inning, to help the Boston Red Sox best New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for the second straight time at Fenway Park in a 6-2 victory Friday night.

Devers followed his two-run with a three-run homer in the seventh — the 100th of his career — to help Boston improve to 9-2 against New York this season. The Red Sox maintained their one-game AL East lead over Tampa Bay and increased their lead to nine games over the third-place Yankees.

Yacksel Rios (3-0) got the victory, pitching two scoreless innings to cap a strong night from the bullpen after starter Eduardo Rodriguez left in the second inning after experiencing migraine symptoms.

Cole (10-5) started strong for New York, but was pulled after fiving innings, giving up three runs off six hits, striking out eight and walking two.

METS 3, BLUE JAYS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Tylor Megill threw six scoreless innings for his first big league victory and got his first career hit, Pete Alonso homered twice and New York beat Toronto.

Megill (1-0) allowed two hits, walked one and struck out five as the rookie right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.10 a few hours after the Mets bolstered their injury-plagued rotation by acquiring Rich Hill from Tampa Bay. New York has eight starters on the injured list, including ace Jacob deGrom.

Alonso continued his post-Home Run Derby surge, hitting a two-run shot off former teammate Steven Matz (8-5) in the first inning and adding a solo blast off Ryan Borucki in the eighth. Alonso has four homers in his last four games.

Seth Lugo tossed a one-hit seventh, Trevor May threw a perfect eighth and Edwin Diaz snapped a streak of three straight blown saves by striking out one in a perfect ninth for his 20th save.

RAYS 10, INDIANS 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered in his Tampa Bay debut and Joey Wendle hit a go-ahead single in a six-run ninth inning to help the Rays beat Cleveland.

On a day the Indians announced they will change their name to the Guardians at the conclusion of the season, a new name for the Rays helped them beat Cleveland for the 10th straight time.

Acquired a day earlier in a four-player trade with Minnesota, Cruz hit his 20th homer, walked and scored twice. The 41-year-old All-Star slugger is 46th on the career home run list with 437.

Ji-Man Choi added a three-run homer off Nick Wittgren (2-3), who faced six batters and allowed five runs. José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and drove in four for the Indians. Matt Wisler (3-3) worked two innings of relief.

CUBS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez homered, Robinson Chirinos went deep twice, Zach Davies earned his first victory since a combined no-hitter last month and Chicago beat Arizona.

Báez gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead in the first inning with a long three-run homer to left. The Cubs added three more in the third, capped by Nico Hoerner’s two-run single.

Chirinos made it 7-0 leading off the fourth against Zac Gallen (1-5). He also homered to start the sixth against Matt Peacock after Arizona scored two in the top half, helping Chicago win for just the sixth time in 23 games since Davies (6-6) and three relievers no-hit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24.

Rookie Keegan Thompson worked the final three innings for his first career save.

PHILLIES 5, BRAVES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler returned to his All-Star form for seven innings, Bryce Harper stole three bases, including home, and Philadelphia beat Atlanta.

J.T. Realmuto hit his 10th homer and Jean Segura had a tiebreaking, two-run double in helping Philadelphia snap a three game losing streak.

Wheeler (8-5) worked his way out of his biggest trouble in the fifth inning, coaxing Austin Riley to ground out to short to get out of a bases loaded jam.

Max Fried (7-6) took the loss.

ORIOLES 6, NATIONALS 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pat Valaika homered twice — doubling his total for the season — and Baltimore beat Washington for just its second victory in its last 11 home games.

Josh Bell went deep for Washington in the fourth inning, but that 1-0 lead for the Nationals didn’t last long. Baltimore scored twice in the fourth before Valaika’s solo shot in the fifth. Valaika hit another solo homer in the seventh to make it 6-1.

Paul Fry (4-3) was the winner. Washington's Patrick Corbin (6-9) allowed four earned runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

PADRES 5, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched six solid innings, Tommy Pham led off with a homer run and San Diego beat Miami.

Winless in his previous three starts, Musgrove (6-7) allowed two runs and six hits, struck out four and walked one. Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth for his major league-best 30th save.

Adam Duvall homered for Miami. Zach Thompson (2-3) was the loser.

REDS 6, CARDINALS 5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Stephenson drove in Kyle Farmer with a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, rallying Cincinnati past St. Louis.

Farmer also homered for the Reds,

The Reds shook off long home runs by Paul Goldschmidt and Harrison Bader to maintain their hold on second place in the NL Central.

Right-hander Brad Brach (1-1) pitched a perfect eighth. Right-hander Heath Hembree earned his first save, striking out the side in the ninth, including pinch-hitting Adam Wainwright for the final out. Giovanny Gallegos (5-3) took the loss.