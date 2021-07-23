Wheeler expected to start as Philadelphia hosts Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (47-48, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (47-48, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (7-5, 4.41 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (7-5, 2.44 ERA, .98 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -145, Braves +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ozzie Albies and the Braves will take on the Phillies Friday.

The Phillies are 27-18 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .371.

The Braves are 21-23 on the road. Atlanta has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by Freddie Freeman with a mark of .375.

The Braves won the last meeting 7-2. Charlie Morton earned his ninth victory and Dansby Swanson went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Atlanta. Matt Moore took his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 21 home runs and has 57 RBIs.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .496.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .239 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by three runs

Braves: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), JD Hammer: (covid-19), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Alec Bohm: (covid-19).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ender Inciarte: (covid-19), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).